Meet Constable Elliot: New Zealand Police's hired guinea pig

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Meet Constable Elliot, the latest New Zealand Police recruit teaching Kiwis to drive slowly.

He may be dressed in the standardised blue worn by our Kiwi cops, complete with a little chapeau, but Elliot is no ordinary cop. He's slower, smaller, and arguably cuter, this little chap is, in fact, a guinea pig.

Animal activists stand down, his human owners have said the little rodent was well fed and well loved for his service.

When one concerned commentator called "animal cruelty" on the cops on Facebook, the New Zealand Police were quick to put these concerns to rest.

"According to his human 'mum' he's pampered and loves going on trips to explore new food supplies, which is what he was doing yesterday.

"He loves being patted and carried and can spend a while being cuddled on laps.

"We take care of our animals, don't you worry."

The guinea pig, which police said was based with its Wellington team, was doing the rounds on social media after he was introduced on Facebook.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Constable Elliot - Wellington's guinea pig policeman Watch NZH Local Focus: Tougher gun control recommendations questioned Your Views: Readers' letters

To go with his introduction to the social world some guinea pig facts.

"Did you know that a piggie's top speed can be around 9km/h?"

Though apparently even this is a little fast for Constable Elliot.

"I have gone a bit overboard on the carbs lately and need to lighten up, so I go even slower. I am not too fast and that's the way I like it - slow is safe!"

Constable Elliot urged motorists to follow suit when driving, in particular near schools.

"Remember people, the kids are going to be out and about walking and biking and crossing roads.

"Like me they are small and unpredictable so you have to watch out."

- NZ Herald