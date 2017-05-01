English unaware of Pike River footage

By Isaac Davison

Leaked footage of the inside of the Pike River coal mine does not change the Government's position on re-entry, Prime Minister Bill English says.

English revealed this morning he was unaware of the footage until last night, when it was broadcast on Newshub.

Families of the 29 miners killed in the mine are angry that they were never shown the footage taken by a robot inside the Pike River drift six years ago.

It was filmed three months after the final explosion, and shows two Mines Rescue wearing breathing apparatus working alongside the robot.

The families say the footage backs their long-held view that manned re-entry is possible.

But the Prime Minister says he will not break the law, despite being under pressure for a manned re-entry of the mine.

English told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning the footage changes nothing, as any decision to go into the mine has to be made under work and safety regulations.

He told Hosking there had been no cover up of the disaster.

And speaking to Radio NZ this morning, English said he was unaware of the footage until last night, when he saw it on the news.

There was no reason why the families should not have been shown the video earlier, he said.

Police controlled the mine at the time the video was taken, and told Newshub the footage was not supplied to families of victims or the Royal Commission because it was assessed as having no evidential value

English said police had told him that the workers seen in the footage were in the mine's portal, not in the drift.

It did not change the Government's position that re-entering the mine was too dangerous, he said.

"The assessment has to be made by the people who are in control of the workplace and the employees," he said.

"It's their judgment in the end about whether it is safe because if people go in there and they die because of an explosion it is absolutely clear who would be responsible," he said.

Labour and New Zealand First were "silly" for suggesting otherwise, English said.

The families of the men want the mine re-entered but the government has said it's too dangerous, AAP reports.

Police, in a statement, say they believe the men in the video were standing at the entrance to the drift and operating the robot by remote control.

"No one was allowed to enter into the drift as part of the robot operation."

The footage, which is hours long, was assessed as having "no evidential value" and wasn't released, Detective Superintendent Pete Read said.

Environment Minister Nick Smith says it's always been public knowledge that men were working in the drift near the entrance.

"How do you think the seal was built? Those activities go down 200 or 300 metres," he told RNZ.

"I knew men had worked in the first 100 metres putting the robot down."

However, Dr Smith says he wanted to be absolutely sure where the men in the video were and would be talking to police about that.

"That is crucial to the significance of the video evidence," he said.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says there's no doubt there's been a huge cover up.

But Prime Minister Bill English denies that.

"I don't think there's anything particularly secret about it," he told Newshub.

There was no reason the families of the victims shouldn't have seen all the video, but re-entering the mine was not a political decision, he said.

"No politician can legally make the decision to enter that mine. It's the same rules for everyone, a politician cannot decide to exempt themselves from the rules."

Labour Party leader Andrew Little says the footage appears to show that going into the drift doesn't pose the danger the government and mine owner Solid Energy, a state-owned enterprise, claim.

"The government must immediately release all Pike footage and images and explain why it has kept the public and the families in the dark for so long," he said.

The video made a lie of Dr Smith's claim that the atmosphere in the drift was highly flammable, he said.

After an agreement in February, the Government is working with the families on unmanned re-entry of the mine, possibly by using another robot or a drone.

However, talks over that plan have become strained because the families wanted it to leave open the possibility of manned re-entry. They were also upset that police had not released historic footage taken inside the mine.

Additional reporting: New Zealand Newswire

