Wellington passenger train strikes tree as wild weather wreaks havoc across lower North Island

Wellington roads remain affected by flooding and a passenger train has struck a tree after wild weather left a trail of havoc across the lower North Island.

This morning, the Wellington to Johnsonville line was delayed after an early morning commuter train hit a tree.

Metlink Wellington said the 5.32am service was briefly suspended between Awarua St and Simla Cres but was back on track again but running to a delayed timetable.



All train services on the Melling line were cancelled after strong winds damaged barriers between Petone and Wellington.

Waterfront roads closed overnight after huge waves left logs and debris strewn across lanes have now reopened but remain flooded, with Marine Dr in Lower Hutt still posing problems for motorists.

All Melling services cancelled until further notice - Monday 1st May https://t.co/qrcvWuLXWc — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) April 30, 2017

Buses were now ferrying passengers between Petone and Wellington but there were no buses running between Melling and Petone.

Other services on the Hutt Valley Line between Upper Hutt and Wellington had also been affected by the overnight storm.



Marine Dr in Lower Hutt which was closed last night after huge waves swept over the road was now reopened.

Police were this morning advising motorists heading to work and school to take care on the capital's roads, with many harbourside roads still affected by flooding.

A Fire Service spokeswoman said the worst of the weather seemed to end at midnight. She was expecting a flurry of fresh calls once daybreak revealed the extent of the damage.

- NZ Herald