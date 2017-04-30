8:30pm Sun 30 April
Out-of-control Dunedin party shut down

By Vaughan Elder at Otago Daily Times

Police and ambulances called to a large party in Stafford Street, Dunedin. Photo / Linda Robertson
Police shut down an out-of-control party on Dunedin's Stafford St this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said a neighbour called them about the dress-up party about 1.40pm, saying it had been going on all day and students from the party were urinating on their property.

There were about 300 students at the party and the decision was made to shut it down about 2pm.

A St John spokeswoman said they had been called to the party multiple times, but only one person had been taken to Dunedin Hospital.

They had failed to find some patients they had been called about.

Heavily intoxicated party-goers were climbing on neighbouring property roofs, and urinating and vomiting on the street and on private property.

Business owners were guarding their properties from party goers.

One man was reportedly arrested for disorder.

- Otago Daily Times

