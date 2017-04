Police have found a body in a car pulled from the Buller River this evening.

A search for the car had been under way since just before 5pm yesterday following reports it had been seen leaving the road on the Lower Buller Gorge Road.

Police say the body is believed to be that of a man and the sole occupant of the car.

Witness reports suggested the car went into the river at 4.50pm.

An initial search was called off later that evening after no car or people were found.

