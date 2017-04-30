Donations pour in to bring home body of much-loved Kiwi killed in France crash

Hundreds of people have contributed to a fund to help bring home the body of a New Zealand man killed in a car crash in France last week.

Beau St George, a 33-year-old father of one, died on Thursday when his car hit another car head-on in a notorious stretch of road north-east of Nice, in the south of France.

The popular Kiwi was engaged to partner Herminie Gouard, who is French. The pair had been living in Wollongong, New South Wales, and were due to be married in France on June 17.

His heartbroken mother Liz St George told the Herald last week the family had planned to fly to France for the wedding.

But instead her son's father, Neil, and brothers Clyde, Luke and Steve together with Neil's partner, Annie, flew to France on Friday to bring Beau home.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help the family transport his body home. By Sunday evening nearly $29,000 had been donated.

The page was created by Aurietta Walker, whose mother is the partner of Beau's father, Neil.

She called Beau "an outstanding son, brother, uncle, friend but most of all a loving partner and father".

"Beau was a genuine, hardworking, Kiwi cob with a beautiful nature and soul. Liz and Neil St George would be truly proud of Beau and the wonderful life he created for himself."

More than 200 people have donated via Givealittle. Among them was former schoolmate Eddie Chong, who called Beau "an awesome friend".

"He was kind, humble, strong, and was always there for others, especially those most in need."

Tom and Nelly Moorhouse called him a "wonderful and gentle soul" while an anonymous donor said he was "the most genuine and down-to-earth person we've had the honour of meeting".

Beau was popular and thoughtful and his community of friends were devastated, his mother said.

"He was a very caring, very kind kid. Everyone loved him. Even from when he was little. He was always making sure everyone else around him was okay. He was quick to make friends."

- NZ Herald