5:44pm Sun 30 April
Manurewa joyrider knocks over three lampposts, runs away

Joyrider takes out lampposts in Manurewa. Photo/Supplied

A young boy has knocked over three lampposts in an apparent joyride through Manurewa, South Auckland.

Police and fire services were called around 4.40pm to a report of a lamppost being knocked over by a car.

One witness said she saw the small car heading west along Wordsworth Rd in Manurewa before it knocked over three lampposts.

A boy with a white hat, who looked to be about 15 years old, then got out of the car and ran past her house toward Swallow Drive.

Police said there were no reports of injuries. The council has been notified.

- NZ Herald

