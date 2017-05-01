Man killed in truck driving crash was ready for retirement

By Alice Guy - Rotorua Daily Post

Marie Hunt said her brother had been showing off about his preparations for retirement, after a lifetime spent working too hard.

Nelson Hei Hei, 63, died when he crashed his truck on SH36 (Tauranga Direct Rd) near Rotorua on April 24.

The crash closed State Highway 36 between Rotorua and Tauranga for four days as workers cleared the 40 drums of hazardous materials - epoxy resin and ferric chloride - the truck had been carrying.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause.

Mr Hei Hei moved to Rotorua in 2011 to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren and started working for Freight Lines.

One of more than 20 children, Mr Hei Hei was always surrounded by family, his little sister Mrs Hunt said.

"We were very busy and very poor growing up. As a big brother he could be quite hard, but as I grew up I came to love him dearly."

Born in Whakatane Hospital, Mr Hei Hei was the first of his siblings to be born outside of home.

"The rest before him were born in the bush," Mrs Hunt said.

"We grew up on dirt ground, before we were given help to find a new home."

Mrs Hunt said there were now only five siblings left.

Described as a "straight up and honest man," Mr Hei Hei worked hard to provide a better future for himself.

"He worked in the Wellington District Council before moving to Rotorua," she said.

"All his life he was a worker, he loved his job."

Mrs Hunt said her brother had planned for his "hard earned" retirement at the end of the year.

"He was showing off to us about retiring at long last," she said.

"He was ready to find himself a small house somewhere with a big garden, he wanted to go back to the family land."

Mrs Hunt said her brother was a brilliant gardener and loved fishing.

"He loved it so much he gave up on all meat, and just ate fish. Salmon was his favourite," she said.

"The only thing he loved more was his mokos (grandchildren)."

Mr Hei Hei is survived by his three children, Moana, Michelle and Luana, and two grandchildren.

"He was a good family man that loved his brothers and sisters," she said.

"He would always come and visit me and gossip, I'll miss our catch ups."