Fishermen found safe off Nelson

The two fishermen reported missing in Nelson have been found safe and well.

The men were found by search and rescue teams in waters between Kokorua and Cape Soucis.

Police would like to thank Nelson Coastguard and Surf Rescue Nelson who helped locate the men and their boat during the search and rescue operation.

The men, who are in their 50s and 60s, had failed to return from a fishing trip in Delaware Bay, Nelson.

The pair had left Delaware Bay in a 14ft-long aluminium pontoon dinghy at about 8am this morning, and had been expected to return between 1pm and 2pm.

Vessels from Nelson Coastguard and Surf Rescue Nelson searched for the men using lights and radar.

- NZ Herald