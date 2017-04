Breaking

A person has died following a collision between a motorbike and a van near Pirongia in the Waikato this afternoon.



The crash happened on State Highway 39 at 3.20pm at Puketotara.

It's understood another person suffered minor injuries.

The area around Ormsby Road and Kiwi Road is currently blocked and diversions are being put in place.

Police and firefighters remained at the scene. More information would be released as it became available.

- NZ Herald