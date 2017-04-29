McLaren super car crash leads to dangerous driving charge

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A man will appear in court next month on dangerous driving charges after crashing a half-million dollar McLaren super car in Auckland.

The 56-year-old is due in the Auckland District Court on May 17 on a charge of driving in a dangerous manner.

The charges follow a crash in which a black McLaren sports car hit a median barrier on the Northwestern Motorway near Point Chevalier last week and flipped off the road.

Witnesses heard the car "screaming" on to the motorway before leaving the road and hitting the barrier about 1pm on April 22.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

- NZ Herald