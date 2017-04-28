David Dougherty, man wrongly convicted of rape and abduction, dies of cancer

By Sam Hurley, Anna Leask

David Dougherty, the man wrongly convicted of kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl, has died. He was 50 years old.

Dougherty succumbed to pancreatic cancer in the early hours of last Thursday morning at his Palmerston North home.

He was acquitted of the 1993 rape charges after a retrial in 1997 with new DNA evidence.

In 2001, he received an apology from the Government and was awarded $868,728.80 in compensation.

Yesterday, Dougherty was cremated at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland after spending the final weeks of his life saying his goodbyes "in his own way" to family and friends.

"He's was incarcerated for so long for something he didn't do, and when he came home to West Auckland, he was free. In a wider sense. So we wanted to send him free at home," his niece, Jamie TauHarris, tonight told the Herald.

Dougherty, who she described as being "like a father to me", will have his ashes taken to the Far North to join his mother's remains.

She said Dougherty suffered from cancer towards "the last two, maybe three years" of his life.

"The doctors told him to look after himself but I guess after a lot of wear and tear.

"He was in a lot of pain. He actually came up here to stay a lot. He was in intense pain, sleeping was just a nightmare for him, he said."

She said Dougherty had just enjoyed his 50th birthday.

"He was up here [in Auckland] and was having a great time.

"My mum was talking to him every couple of days and he was starting to feel quite rotten.

"She got a phone call the morning that he passed to say that he had not woken, he'd died in the early hours of the morning.

"He was such a large hearted man, I couldn't express his endless love. I'm just so glad he's at peace now."

Murray Gibson, Dougherty's lawyer and the man who fought for him during his legal battle, told the Herald said he received a "poignant" phone call from his old client recently.

"He finished the call by saying he loved me, twice."

"I was very fortunate in a way that I met David."

