Thieves who stole RSA donations urged to turn themselves in

By - Northern Advocate

A group of "despicable" thieves that stole donations to the RSA should show some "mana" and turn themselves in.

Northland Police Inspector Justin Rogers said police were closing in on four offenders that targeted the Paparoa GAS station on Wednesday morning.

"I would appeal to the people involved; have some mana and come forward.

"You will be caught and you have been caught on camera - get yourself some form of dignity while you still can and do the decent thing and give yourself up"

GAS Paparoa assistant manager Amandeep Singh said a car ploughed into the building just before 1am. He said the thieves tried, unsuccessfully, to steal cash and cigarettes, but stole an Anzac Day collection box on their way out.

They fled the scene on foot after their car become stuck in the front of the building.

Inspector Rogers said enquires into the incident were ongoing.

"To try and smash into a business and take someone's livelihood is bad enough, but here we have offenders who have no respect whatsoever - even for our veterans - and I would go so far as to say it is just downright despicable."

About $80 was in the collection box.