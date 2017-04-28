Invercargill shooting: Police officer now in prison

By Kurt Bayer, Anna Leask

Police officer Ben McLean, who is accused of fatally shooting his wife, has been released from hospital and transferred to Invercargill prison this evening.

McLean has been charged with murdering Verity McLean and the attempted murder of Garry Duggan, with whom his wife was believed to have been in a relationship with.

McLean has been in hospital since the shooting but police say he was discharged this evening and is now in prison.

Duggan remains in Southland Hospital in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Verity McLean will be farewelled at a private service next week. Her family are also considering holding a public memorial service.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham says Police have been particularly touched this week by the reaction of the community:

"I would like to express my deep appreciation for the support shown to Invercargill police both from the local community and beyond. This means so much to our staff. We are acutely aware of the impact an event like this has across the community, of which we are a part. It is at times like this that our community really shows its strength.

"Our focus in the coming days will be to continue supporting all the families impacted by this tragedy, ensuring a meticulous, impartial investigation continues, and supporting our own staff who have been affected." said Basham.

The investigation into the shooting, which includes ongoing scene examinations, forensic analysis and witness interviews, will continue into the weekend.

