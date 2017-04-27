Bee sting leads to bus crash; motorists warned of long delays on Auckland motorway

A double-decker bus has crashed on Auckland's Northern Busway after the driver was stung by a bee.

The southbound Northern Express ended up in bushes beside the busway this morning after the driver veered into a sign as he was stung, said Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan.

All 15 passengers managed to get out without injury. Apart from the sting, the bus driver was also uninjured.

A bus crash is clear of lanes on Nthn Busway. But is causing delays to traffic heading south on Nthn Mwy due to motorists #RubberNecking ^LC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 27, 2017

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash was clear of lanes on the busway but rubberneckers were causing problems for traffic heading south on the adjacent motorway.

Traffic now stretches as far back as Oteha Valley Rd.

Police said passengers managed to get out of the double-decker bus, which ended up tilted into bushes.

The crash happened about 200m from Constellation Drive.

Hannan said the passengers had now been transferred to a second bus.

The busway was now open.

He said there was minor damage to the bus, which would be towed away as soon as possible.

- NZ Herald