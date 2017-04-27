Drivers warned to expect wild weather this weekend

By Simon Chapman

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Wet weather gear is the way to go this weekend, as rain clouds gather and temperatures drop.



A trough over the Tasman Sea will move onto New Zealand over the coming days, and heavy rain is expected to hit first the South and then the North Island.



The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) stressed high-sided vehicles and motorbikes should take care on the Arthurs Pass to Springfield road, where strong wind warnings are in place.

Wind gusts of 113km/h recorded in the last hour at Alexandra aerodrome. More observations at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Lisa — MetService (@MetService) April 27, 2017

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said most of the country will get a dousing of rain at least once this weekend.



"Almost all should get rain at some stage over the weekend, and places in the north and west will likely see the largest accumulations," Little said.



"Severe weather warnings and watches for heavy rain and strong winds have been issued for several regions."



Heavy gale warnings are in place for much of the South Island. Westland and Canterbury High Country will experience the worst weather today, which could fell trees, down powerlines and damage unsecured structures.



Rain fall between 90-120mm could hit Westland, south of Otira. People are being warned to watch for rapidly rising rivers and streams as well as surface flooding and slips.





This is what is bringing the rain. More info at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Lisa pic.twitter.com/Un4ckFNEzs — MetService (@MetService) April 27, 2017

Southland, Southern Lakes, Central Otago, Clutha, Buller, Wellington, Kapiti-Horowhenua and Wairarapa have all been issued weather watches. The west of the South Island and inland parts are expected to receive severe gales.



Roads at higher altitudes throughout the South Island could experience snow on Sunday, so road users are being warned to plan ahead and expect delays or road closures.



Anyone planning to use higher roads should stay tuned to the NZTA website, Facebook and Twitter for updates on closures.

Drivers are warned to pay extra attention to potential road debris, but Fiordland, Buller Ranges and Tararua Ranges should expect the most rainfall.



Rain is set to sweep from the Southern Ocean up to the South Island on Friday and carry on to the North Island between Saturday and Monday.



Cold temperatures and rain, heavy at times, are expected to hit southern and eastern areas of the country.





Very strong this morning across Southland, Otago and Canterbury as a low skirts the bottom of the South Island pic.twitter.com/PVff7OR1ty — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 27, 2017

Auckland will feel a few showers — some heavy — on tomorrow morning, continuing throughout the day and into the evening. The heavy rain continues on Sunday, easing to showers on Monday.



It's a similar story in Hamilton, where rain develops tomorrow morning and carries on into Sunday, before easing in the evening. New Plymouth, Tauranga and Napier are all set for occasional rain.



Wellington will also experience rain, with southerlies becoming strong on Sunday.



The upper South Island will have scattered showers. Light winds and rain will clear in Nelson on Sunday. Blenheim will have periods of rain with south easterlies developing.

Strong wind warning SH 73 Arthurs Pass to Springfield. High sided vehicles and motorbikes should take extra care.^SM https://t.co/tdoTVWSzgI pic.twitter.com/Z2YooBBkOW — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) April 27, 2017

The east coast of the South Island will remain fine tomorrow morning, before rain and showers hit on Sunday in Christchurch. Dunedin will be mostly fine tomorrow before showers clear on Sunday afternoon.Greymouth will be mostly fine on Saturday with cloud increasing. Overnight showers begin to clear and an overnight temperature of 6C is expected.Invercargill will feel the brunt of the cold front, with Sunday set for just 12C and an overnight low of 1C.

- NZ Herald