Shark 'came out of nowhere' as woman left with gashed leg

A Frenchwoman in her 20s has been left with a gash in her leg after a shark came "out of nowhere" while she was bodyboarding in the Catlins.

The woman was flown to Dunedin Hospital after she was bitten by the shark just after 2pm yesterday at Porpoise Bay, next to Curio Bay.

Catlins Surf owner-operator Nick Smart said she was with her boyfriend and two other friends when the shark came up and bit her "out of nowhere".

The attack left her with a moderate-sized bite wound on her leg and lacerations to other parts of her body. She was dragged out of the water by her friends.

"She was conscious the whole time, but had a pretty good gash on her leg," Smart said.

"There wasn't a tonne of blood. Obviously it wasn't an arterial bleed."

Smart had just finished a surf lesson and was back at his office when the attack happened.

"I looked down the beach and I saw someone running and I just thought something wasn't right."

He drove down to the beach and after learning it was a shark attack immediately called 111.

He got his stretcher out and took her to a friend's house near the beach, where they put pressure on the wound and kept her warm by placing her next to a fire.

"Emergency services, when they arrived, they cut her wetsuit off and applied a lot of pressure."

While the injury was serious, he believed she would fully recover from the attack.

"She's not losing her leg or anything like that, but she has got some pretty good wounds. It will definitely take a while to heal up."

He was full of praise for the response from emergency services, which he called "text-book". He believed it was a shark rather than a sea lion but said it was uncommon to see sharks in the area.

He had only seen small and "very docile" sharks in the past.

"I've never had a shark experience in this bay that has scared me."

A St John spokesman said the woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital's Emergency Department with moderate injuries.

Department of Conservation marine scientist Clinton Duffy said a range of shark species could be found in that area, including great whites, mako, blue sharks and broadnosed seven-gill sharks.

"And the species most likely to be involved in an attack is either going to be a seven-gill or a great white shark."

"On average, we get one or two incidents every year, but it's rare that people get seriously injured."

In 2014, a surfer was bitten three times, reportedly by a great white, while he was surfing at Porpoise Bay.

Darren Mills, 28, punched the shark away but suffered three deep gashes between his thigh and his calf after the shark latched on to his leg while he sat on his surfboard 50m offshore.

Mills said hearing about the Frenchwoman's ordeal was a surreal reminder of what he'd gone through. "I find it real crazy, it's not happened for over three years. Millions of people been surfing all over New Zealand throughout that time and then that happens in the same bay."

- Otago Daily Times