A man is in a serious condition and a woman has moderate injuries, following a stabbing in South Auckland.

Police and St John ambulance were called to an address in Papakura around 4pm.

The man has received a stab wound to the abdomen, and both people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The alleged offender fled the scene but has since been arrested by police in the Manurewa area.

Police Senior Sergeant Danny Hodson says police believe the stabbing is a domestic-related incident.

