Man critically injured in train incident

A man has been critically injured after trying to ride a moving train in Auckland this afternoon.

Inspector Tony Edwards said police were called to the Otahuhu train station just before 1.30pm after the man tried to ride on a moving flat deck train carriage at the Puhinui Road Station.

The man, who has yet to be identified, has received significant injuries and is now in Middlemore Hospital in a critical condtion.

He is of solid build, wearing blue denim shorts, a white T-shirt, white running shoes, a blue cap and is believed to be of Maori or Pacific Island descent.

Police are asking for anyone who might know him to call the Manukau Police Station on (09) 261 1300

- NZ Herald