Christchurch cafe apologises for 'homophobic' sign that offended vegans

A Christchurch bar and cafe has publicly apologised after people hit out at its "offensive" and "homophobic" blackboard sign.

On Tuesday people walking through New Brighton Mall might've noticed the sign outside the bar on Marine Parade that read: "Vegan Buffet. Just kidding. Now get away from our sign - you pansy."

But Pierside appear to have received a flurry of complaints and posted an apology on Facebook about 9pm on Tuesday.

"We would like to publicly apologise for our recent sign on our board outside in regards to vegans. We definitely did not put it out there to cause offence and we are sorry that this has occurred."

The apology has already attracted more than 78 comments.

Many said the sign was not offensive but merely a light-hearted joke, but others said it was not only offensive to vegans but a homophobic slur.

Vegan Trudi Uttinger said she didn't find the sign offensive and people should be able to laugh at themselves.

But Oliver Rabbett said Pierside should also be apologising for the "queer slur" in the term "pansy".

Numerous people said they would be boycotting Pierside from now on, including Charlotte Drene who said she appreciated the apology but would not be going to Pierside.

"Not keen to spend money somewhere that finds humour in further marginalising minority groups," she said.

A comment from Evelyn Sparks, attracting at least 30 likes, questioned why the sign was put out in the first place.

"I'm pretty sure you put it out there with the sole purpose of causing offense. Otherwise what was the purpose? Like it wasn't even funny or clever in any way."

But there were also comments hitting back at vegans.

"Vegans are offended by everything anyway. You can usually spot them a mile away even before they complain about having eggs in quiche," Morgan Waaka wrote.

The owner of Pierside Cafe and Bar said the sign was a mistake and not meant to cause any offence.

The sign is changed weekly and uses slogans found online, which is where the quote came from.

