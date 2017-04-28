Dog a loyal protector - 'til the end

A fisherman who discovered the body of a 60-year-old man in the surf at the eastern end of Papamoa Beach says a dog was sitting in the dunes nearby guarding the body.

The fisherman, who did not wish to be named, said he noticed the dog, believed to be owned by the dead man, about 1.5m up in the dunes just after 7am.

The witness said he looked across the water and spotted something lying face down about 2m out in the surf.

It was almost high tide.

It was about 200m beyond the end of the last house, he said.

"At first I thought it was a mannequin and someone was playing a practical joke, then I realised it was a human body. It was a hell of a shock," the fisherman said.

"Unfortunately the man was already deceased, and all I could do was ring 111, which I immediately did.

"I was asked to stay and also try to prevent the body from floating away.

"But as soon as I drove up on my quad bike the dog stood up, and it would not let me get near the body at first. The dog was being very protective," he said.

The fisherman said the first emergency services to arrive were St John Ambulance staff, quickly followed by police, and the fire brigade.

Not long after, family members also arrived, he said.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Ditching Daniel's dreads Political Roundup: Freedom of speech vs PC culture Your Views: Readers' letters

"It was a very sombre scene," he said.

The fisherman said because he had seen the man walking the dog on the beach before he knew he was a local.

"It's been a hell of a hit in the chest on what was supposed to be a great morning's fishing."

Nearby residents were shocked by the news.

"It's very sad for the man's family," one beach-goer said.

Detective Sergeant Alan Kingsbury said police were still making inquiries about the 60-year-old Papamoa man's movements.

Kingsbury confirmed some of the deceased's family members attended the scene.

He said police were still working to notify other family members and the "unexplained death" had been referred to the coroner.

Police were assisting the coroner with the investigation, he said.

Because there were no houses close by, emergency vehicles had to park on the road and either walk to the scene or used quad bikes, including a local's, to ferry staff to the scene.

- NZ Herald