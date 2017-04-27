Cop who allegedly shot his wife in same hospital as man injured in Anzac Day tragedy

By Kurt Bayer in Invercargill, Anna Leask

The man injured in a murderous attack on Anzac Day is being treated in the same hospital as the accused killer.

Yesterday Invercargill police officer Ben McLean was charged with the murder of his wife Verity - the mother of his three children - and the attempted murder of Garry Duggan, a man she was believed to be in a relationship with.

Duggan remains in a stable condition in Southland Hospital.

Earlier reports that he was a patient at Dunedin Hospital are incorrect.

Duggan, who sustained a skull fracture during Tuesday's tragedy, is being treated in the same hospital as his alleged attacker and murder-accused McLean.

McLean was remanded in custody after a special bedside court hearing yesterday but it is understood he is still being treated at the hospital.

Detectives and crime scene experts are back at the scene of the double shooting today.

Forensic specialists in white boiler suits are working at Otepuni Ave, where McLean and Duggan are said to have been living together.

Ballistics experts are also trying to piece together exactly what happened at the property on Tuesday night.

They can be seen coming and going from a white police tent erected outside the property in what is a largely industrial street.

Verity McLean's sister this morning declined to comment.

Private security remains at the McLeans' properties this morning.

- NZ Herald