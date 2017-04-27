7:27am Thu 27 April
Northland truck rolls and blocks SH1 near Wellsford

A detour is in place to avoid a truck crash on State Highway 1.
A crash has closed State Highway 1 north of Wellsford this morning. Motorists can expect heavy traffic and delays.

Police said a truck and trailer unit rolled on SH1 Brynderwyn, between Baldrock Rd and SH12.

A stretch of SH1 is closed in both directions to allow a crane to be brought in to right the truck and trailer.

The road is expected to be closed until further notice.

Local diversions are in place along Mountain Rd and SH12.

The truck driver, a man, has moderate injuries.

A Fire Service spokesman said a truck rolled near the Northland town of Kaiwaka about 4am.

He said the single-truck crash blocked all lanes, but the driver escaped relatively unhurt.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned motorists to expect delays.

"Emergency services are on site. Please delay your journey or use an alternative route," NZTA said on its website.

Northbound drivers can take Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd, onto Moir St, left onto Molesworth Dr, left onto Mangawhai Heads Rd, right onto Cove Rd, before continuing through Waipu and back to State Highway 1.


- NZ Herald

