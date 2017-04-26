Body found by fisherman in Manukau Heads

Breaking

A body has been found in Wattle Bay, Manukau Heads, police say.

The body was found by a fisherman and police alerted just after 5pm.

Police are still on their way to the scene and it was too early to say if the body was that of a 52-year-old fisherman who went missing a week ago, a spokeswoman said.

"However, police have notified his family of this development.

The formal identification process will begin after the body is removed tonight, she said.

Another update will be provided tomorrow.

The 52-year-old has been missing since his dingy capsized in Manukau Harbour on April 19.

The man was fishing with his eight-year-old daughter, who was pulled "shaking and cold" from Manukau Harbour after at least three hours in the water.

She was released from Middlemore Hospital the following day.

- NZ Herald