High-risk sex offender who breached strict supervision conditions is jailed

A high-risk sex offender, who has continuously breached release conditions, has been sentenced to just over a year behind bars.

Today, Darren Albert Jolly, 51, pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court to yet another charge of breaching his strict supervision conditions.

Judge Paul Kellar said Jolly has now breached his Extended Supervision Orders (ESO) 19 times since 2011.

For the latest charge of associating with a person under the age of 16 years, as well as his prior breaches, Jolly was sentenced to one year and one month in jail.

His criminal history spans three decades and includes 110 convictions for sex with underage girls, indecent sex acts, fraud, theft, assault and dangerous driving.

As a result, in April 2012 Jolly was placed under a 10-year ESO.

The conditions ban him from going near schools, playgrounds and parks as well as associating with anyone under the age of 16.

Last year, after his staggering history was highlighted by the New Zealand Herald, there were calls for an urgent review of the legal system.

The Sensible Sentencing Trust criticised the Department of Corrections' management of him and questioned why Jolly was not subject to a public protection order (PPO).

In December last year, he cut off his electronic monitoring tag and went on the run.

He was found on State Highway 1 near Pegasus township, 25km north of Christchurch.

Today, he appeared from custody at the Christchurch District Court for sentencing.

Defence lawyer Rupert Ward told the court Jolly is of borderline intellectual cognitive functioning, has extreme anxiety, and can become easily stressed.

"Mr Jolly has offended in the past; he is doing everything inside his own limited capacity to not offend any further," Ward said.

Jolly concealed his face from cameras with his hand as Judge Paul Kellar summed up.

Judge Kellar noted a Corrections report that said Jolly was "considered a high-risk of re-offending" although he hasn't been convicted for a sexual offence since 2004.

He said he has poor ability to manage risk situations and has the mental age of an 8-year-old.

Ward recognised that supervision needed to be more intensive upon Jolly's eventual release.

- NZ Herald