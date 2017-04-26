7:28am Wed 26 April
One killed, two injured after early-morning crash in Waikato

Traffic is being diverted around a serious crash at Mangateparu in the Waikato. Photo / via google maps
A person is dead and two people have been injured after a serious smash in the Waikato this morning.

Emergency services are north of Morrinsville where two cars collided at an intersection at Mangateparu just before 6am.

Police say one person died at the scene and two people have been seriously injured.

The crash has blocked the intersection of Cross and Cameron Roads and diversions are in place. 

A Fire Service spokesman said the person who had died at the scene remained trapped in one of the vehicles.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police said the next of kin is being informed.

- NZ Herald

