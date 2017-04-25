Armed police at Invercargill shooting

Two people have been shot and one person is in custody following a firearms incident in Invercargill tonight.

Police say they responded to an incident in the suburb of Newfield.

"Initial reports indicate that two people have been shot.

"One person is in custody and is assisting Police with their inquiries.

"Police are not looking for anyone else at this time.

The incident occurred on Otepuni Ave shortly after 8pm. The road is currently closed and business owners have been told to stay inside.

A witness at the scene said Armed Offender Squad police officers and ambulance staff were at the site of a commercial building.

It is also understood a firearm has been found at the scene. At least one person has been taken to hospital.

There are reports on social media that a white tarpaulin can be seen at the scene.

It is understood the gunman has handed himself in, with one person saying, "So everyone in the area is safe now".

A witness said he saw a man pull up on a push bike, put on a balaclava and pull something out from his jacket shortly before the incident.

Police are refusing to provide further details.

The witness said "there were cops everywhere".

"There were cop cars at each end of the cordon, a couple of ambos and a fire engine turned up at one point."

The man said police with torches could be seen searching an area outside the commercial building.

