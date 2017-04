A person has been killed this afternoon in a collision between a car and a motorcycle in the Far North, police say.

The crash happened around 3.30pm on Kapiro Rd in Kerikeri, a police spokeswoman said.

St John Ambulance attended the scene of the crash.

Kapiro Rd is currently closed between Equestrian Drive and Redcliffs Rd.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

- NZ Herald