A body has been found by a hunter in bush near Thames.

A police spokeswoman said a member of the public reported the discovery shortly after 1pm today.

The body was found near Te Puru Forks.

"A scene guard will remain in place overnight and police intend to recover the body tomorrow morning,'' she said.

Next of kin have yet to be advised and formal identification has not been carried out, police said.

- NZ Herald