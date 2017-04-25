Kiwi woman's shocking racial tirade caught on camera

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Shocking footage has emerged of a Kiwi woman racially abusing a group of indigenous iTaukei (Fijians) in Fiji.

The video, captioned ''Foreigner creates trouble in Fijian paradise'', was posted on YouTube in late March and surfaced on Beautiful Fiji's Facebook page on Monday.

In the video, a Kiwi woman and a group of indigenous Fijians appear to be arguing over a property dispute, however, the incident takes a sudden turn when the Kiwi slaps one of the locals before bursting into a racial tirade.

"You are disgusting ... I'm your boss! I own this," the Kiwi is heard yelling.

"This is my land ... I want these f***wits to go ... they're monkeys."

The woman's partner, who is restraining her, tells her "enough is enough".

"You have got no right to say that!"

Locals took to the Beautiful Fiji page to express their outrage at the Kiwi woman's behaviour.

"Shame on you woman. Leave our peaceful country and go back to NZ. Stop creating problems in a peaceful environment. Get your legal papers for the property, then start making accusations if it is your property," one person wrote.

"How dare she be so f***ing rude as always Fijians showing their true class and just keeping calm," another said.

"Why are we still keeping this lady in Fiji? She slap that Fijian lady ... who are u? shame on your culture," a commenter wrote.

However, one Kiwi responded asking Fijians not to paint all foreigners with the same brush.

"Please don't think all 'foreigners' are like this horrible woman! We've been living in Fiji for 3 years now, our kids go to local schools and our dream is to buy a small piece of land, build a house and be part of this wonderful country. We are originally from NZ and I am ashamed that she is too," one woman said.

The video on social media has been viewed more than 13,000 times.

- NZ Herald