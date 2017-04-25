Wellington Anzac dawn service sees clash with protesters

Anzac Day commemorations took an ugly turn in Wellington this morning, with a father and son unhappy at protesters at the dawn service.

Newshub was interviewing activists from Peace Action Wellington, when the on-camera interview was interrupted by NZ First chief of staff David Broome, and his 12-year-old son.

The son was quick to let the activists know he disapproved.

"Do it tomorrow, do it the day before, do it any day but today it is wrong, wrong, wrong," the boy said.

"You are so inappropriate, I just cannot believe this."

Mr Broome also told the protesters that their actions were inappropriate, and left a sour taste.

Peace activist Laura Drew was one of the people holding up an anti-war banner at the citizen's wreath-laying ceremony in Wellington.

Drew told the Herald the group would be laying a white wreath to remember the six civilians killed in Afghanistan in 2010, allegedly by the New Zealand SAS.



"We're just trying to, I guess, draw attention to the fact that it's civilians who are overwhelmingly the casualties of war, and remembering them, too, is an important part of the way we remember our history," Drew said.



"We can't just talk about honour and glory and not acknowledge that there's tragedy and there's a lot of wrong that is done as well."



The Peace Action Wellington group are continuing to call for an independent inquiry into the deaths of the civilians to establish whether a war crime had occurred.



"We're here to remember everyone, everyone who died, because war is a big tragedy and it's awful that soldiers died and it's awful that civilians died, so remembering both is appropriate."



The group also stood with its banner at the Dawn Service.



Drew said they had "a really good response" from people.

She acknowledge that some people said it was inappropriate, but Drew said others joined the group and praised its stance.

New Zealand First has since come out swinging in defence of its chief of staff.

New Zealand First Defence spokesman and returned serviceman Ron Mark said Anzac Day wasn't a day for protest.

"Anzac Day is a sacred day for commemoration and reflection and using it for protest is inappropriate."



"Yes we fought for the democratic right of protest but there are 364 other days for people to make their point.

"Choosing today, of all days, is disrespectful but designed to garner cheap media attention.



"It leaves a very sour taste indeed."

- NZ Herald