Toddler found in abandoned car in Rotorua

A toddler has been found in an abandoned car after the vehicle was stolen in Rotorua with the young child inside.

Police were called at 4.46pm to reports that a vehicle had been stolen with a child inside, on the corner of Pererika St and Old Taupo Rd.

"The vehicle was located abandoned on Rimu St and the child was found inside the vehicle, unharmed and reunited with his mother," police said.

The boy's distraught relative took to Facebook to plead for help tracking down the young boy, who is turning two next month.

The man posted about the incident on Rotorua Buy Sell Swap and Deals, offering a reward to whoever could bring the boy back that night.

He wrote that his former partner had parked the car outside Boy's High Dairy, when it was stolen.

"Please any details or anything will help, all we want is our son back so we can be at ease.

"Who (sic) stole it has a big fat build."

In a statement police said they were speaking to witnesses and making enquiries to locate the person responsible for the vehicle's theft.

- NZ Herald