Glen Eden death: Police name male victim, await toxicology results before releasing more details

By Sam Hurley

A man found dead at an Auckland home during the weekend was a convicted kidnapper and drug dealer who tried to smuggle drugs into prison through a corrupt guard.

Dennis Mau'u died at a Glen Eden house on Saturday afternoon, with police suspecting he and another woman overdosed on "a substance".

The Herald can reveal Mau'u spent several years in prison for a string of crimes, including kidnapping, robbery, indecent assault and firearms charges.

The 39-year-old was convicted in 2014 on seven drugs, robbery and violence charges, and sentenced to four years' jail for attempting to have drugs delivered to him in prison.

The offending occurred while Mau'u was in Auckland Central Remand prison between August 2010 and April 2011.

He was serving a sentence for kidnapping, indecent assault, and firearms charges.

Telephone calls recorded by the prison showed Mau'u arranged for his two brothers to assault a man using a cricket bat, and to "tax" another man by commandeering a Holden HQ car.

He also arranged for one of his brothers to set up a fake drug sale, which netted almost $20,000 from the buyer.

Mau'u also had a brother supply him with methamphetamine and cannabis through a corrupt prison guard.

He also tried to set up a supply of pseudoephedrine, a drug used for making meth.

While in prison he was also on remand for other robbery, kidnapping and firearms charges.

In 2015 he failed in his appeal against his prison sentence.

In February 2011, Mau'u was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for the kidnapping, indecent assault and firearms offences.

Mau'u and two others kidnapped and attacked a man, while forcing him to wear a g-string and bra as revenge for selling a stolen car.

His appeal to reduce the prison sentence was dismissed.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson could not confirm a date when Mau'u was released from prison, but the Herald understands he was recently released.

Emergency services were alerted to his death at the Pisces Rd property about 3.45pm.

The woman, who was in the same room as Mau'u, was also taken to hospital in a serious condition, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, of Waitemata Police, said the inquiry into Mau'u's death is ongoing, however, police don't believe it to be suspicious.

"One strong line of inquiry is that the pair have become unwell after taking a substance," Libby said.

A post-mortem examination was carried out this morning, but police are now waiting for toxicology results to provide further details.

"These results are not expected for several weeks," Libby said.



A neighbour earlier said guests had been attending a birthday party at the house during the day.

- NZ Herald