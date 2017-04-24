3:11pm Mon 24 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Truck down bank in serious crash between Tauranga and Rotorua

By -
Ngawaro gorge Road near Pyes Pa, where a truck has gone down a bank. The highway has been closed as emergency services tend to the scene. Photo/file
Ngawaro gorge Road near Pyes Pa, where a truck has gone down a bank. The highway has been closed as emergency services tend to the scene. Photo/file

The highway between Tauranga and Rotorua has been closed after a serious crash at Ngawaro Gorge.

A police communications spokeswoman confirmed a truck has gone over a bank and police and ambulance staff are at the scene. Police were called at 1.40pm after multiple calls to 111.

State Highway 36 has been closed. Diversions are in place at Dudley Rd and Te Matai Rd. The crash happened near Te Matai Rd.

The spokeswoman said she could not confirm injuries or how many people were involved but the crash was "serious".

More soon.

For more articles from this region, go to

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 24 Apr 2017 15:56:53 Processing Time: 20ms