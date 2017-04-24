Truck down bank in serious crash between Tauranga and Rotorua

By - Bay of Plenty Times

The highway between Tauranga and Rotorua has been closed after a serious crash at Ngawaro Gorge.

A police communications spokeswoman confirmed a truck has gone over a bank and police and ambulance staff are at the scene. Police were called at 1.40pm after multiple calls to 111.

State Highway 36 has been closed. Diversions are in place at Dudley Rd and Te Matai Rd. The crash happened near Te Matai Rd.

The spokeswoman said she could not confirm injuries or how many people were involved but the crash was "serious".

More soon.



