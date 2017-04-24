Live: Prime Minister Bill English reveals new-look cabinet

APP AND MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the stream

Nikki Kaye and Gerry Brownlee are the big winners in a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Bill English this afternoon.

As expected, Kaye is the new Education Minister, replacing Hekia Parata.

Brownlee has been made Foreign Affairs Minister in place of Murray McCully, who has held the portfolio for eight years.

In a big promotion, Mark Mitchell has been given Brownlee's defence portfolio and been brought into Cabinet. He was previously outside Cabinet and held minor roles: statistics and land information.

As Associate Education Minister, Kaye was well-placed to take over the education portfolio, English said.

She had a particular interest in the subject and brought energy and enthusiasm to the role, he said.

Earlier, English told Newstalk ZB the main priority is having a Cabinet that delivers for the public, not trying to work out what the new members' roles entail.

Nicky Wagner will take over Brownlee's Christchurch responsibilities.

And in other changes, Scott Simpson and Tim Macindoe will be made ministers. Nathan Guy will take over Brownlee's civil defence role and Simon Bridges will become Leader of the House.

Simpson is the new Statistics Minister and MacIndoe will take over the Customs portfolio.

Social Housing Minister Amy Adams has also taken over some of Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith's housing responsibilities, in particular for the Tamaki regeneration project.

English said this did not reflect badly on Smith, and it was "just a practical shift".

English paid tribute to Parata and McCully.

"As education minister, Ms Parata has changed the conversation in our schools and driven sharp rises in achievement for all our students, particularly Maori and Pasifika.

"As foreign affairs minister, Mr McCully has improved existing relationships and developed new ones, all the while running a truly independent foreign policy for New Zealand.

"Neither will be easily replaced but in Nikki Kaye and Gerry Brownlee, we have two very well qualified successors."

Brownlee's move into the foreign affairs portfolio was not a short-term one. English said: "He's the guy we want as Foreign Minister".

- NZ Herald