Kuirau Park incident: Man appears in court

By - Rotorua Daily Post

A Rotorua man has appeared in court in relation to an incident in Kuirau Park where shots were allegedly fired near a children's playground.

Daniel Tere McMeeking, 27, appeared via audio visual link before Judge Phillip Cooper in the Rotorua District Court this morning.

He faces four charges - behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place, namely Kuirau Park, that he jointly with unknown persons had in his possession in a public place a .22 calibre firearm, that he jointly with unknown persons without reasonable cause discharged a .22 calibre firearm with reckless disregard for the safety of others and possession of cannabis.

He was remanded back into custody without plea until his next appearance on May 11.

Judge Cooper said if McMeeking's lawyer Jonathan Temm so wished, he could make a bail application at an earlier date.

The charges relate to an incident about 10am on Saturday. Police received multiple reports of shots being fired near a children's playground and the busy Saturday morning Rotary market.