A barefoot boy missing from Thames has been found in Paeroa.

A Police spokeswoman said 11-year-old Tematau Wilson was found at a family member's.

The spokeswoman said the boy was safe and well, and located shortly before 9am.

Tematau Wilson lives in Te Aroha but was with family in Thames when he walked off, Waikato police said in a media statement this morning.

- NZ Herald