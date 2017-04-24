Acquitted Tinder killer Gable Tostee's vile online comments to a woman who called him a 'murderer'

By BRIANNE TOLJ

Gable Tostee has hit back at online critics who called him a "murderer", telling them the only thing he murders "is p***y".

Mr Tostee, who now goes by the name Eric Thomas, made the remark to a woman on his Facebook on Saturday.

The woman commented on a post from Mr Tostee which read: "If "Benny" is short for Ben, why is "Benny'" longer??"

"Says the murderer with a fake name.." the woman wrote.

"The only thing I murder is p***y," the 31-year-old responded.

Supporters rallied to Mr Tostee's defence, telling the woman to go away.

Others agreed with the woman's comment and told Mr Tostee that he loves the attention.

Mr Tostee was acquitted in October of murdering New Zealand tourist Warriena Wright in 2014.

Ms Wright, 26, died after she fell from Mr Tostee's 14th floor Gold Coast apartment balcony after the pair met on Tinder and went on a date.

Mr Tostee appeared to have activated a new Tinder account earlier this month.

Mr Tostee's new Tinder profile was spotted by a Gold Coast woman who uses the dating app and recognised the self-confessed playboy, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The 31-year-old's age and new name of Eric Thomas appear on the new profile.

It also lists Griffith University as his educational background.

One image shows Mr Tostee lying shirtless in bed and another is of the 31-year-old partaking in a food contest.

"Shhh don't tell Channel 9," the profile reads, referring to the media attention surrounding the death of Ms Wright and his subsequent trial.

Mr Tostee has previously accused Channel 9 of having "ruined his life".

Mr Tostee drew criticism in March after he posted a derogatory post on Facebook to mark International Women's Day.

"Happy International Women's Day to all ma hoes!!", he wrote at the time.

The post angered some social media users and one woman threatened to send his post to Clementine Ford - an Australian feminist writer.

