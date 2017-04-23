Mother of dead swimmer shocked boat missed his bright pink swim cap

The mother of the ocean swimmer thought to have been killed by a boat off Auckland's North Shore can't believe the crew didn't see him in the water - as she believes he was wearing a bright pink swimming cap.

Judith Kopacsi-Gelberger told Fairfax her son Leslie Gelberger phoned her at home in Ontario before setting out for a swim at Narrow Neck Beach in Auckland on Thursday.

"My husband asked him 'is it good weather for a swim?' And he said, laughing, 'any day is a good day for swimming'," she told Fairfax.

That was the last they heard, Kopacsi-Gelberger said. Gelberger's distraught wife Laura McLeod called them on Thursday night after he did not come home.

A passing commuter ferry found Gelberger's body on Friday in Mairangi Bay with one leg missing.

Police are still investigating whether he was hit by a boat, which they believe may have been a Ports of Auckland pilot boat.

Gelberger's widow, Laura McLeod, last night told the Herald on Sunday her husband was "the world" to the couple's sons, 7 and 5.

"They are absolutely devastated and struggling to come to terms with what has happened," McLeod said.

"I have lost my best friend, the best father to my boys and the most amazing, kindest, positive and adventurous person I have ever known."

Her husband was extremely safety conscious and was a strong swimmer, McLeod said.

Gelberger's mother was flying to New Zealand today, she told Fairfax. She was afraid his wife and children may not be able to stay in New Zealand after his death, as the family was applying for residency through his workplace.

Gelberger was a teacher at Westlake Girls' School and the family's sole income earner. A GiveaLittle page set up to help pay for funeral costs and take care of his two sons has so far raised more than $10,000.

Ports of Auckland chief executive Tony Gibson yesterday confirmed one of the company's boats was under investigation. The company was co-operating fully with the police to help them to determine what happened.



Gibson said "I am extremely upset that one of our pilot boats may have been involved in the death of a swimmer. I understand the pain this will have caused and I offer the family and friends of the swimmer my deepest sympathies for their tragic loss."

He could not comment further until the investigation was finished.

A police spokeswoman said the investigation would not be concluded for some time.

- NZ Herald