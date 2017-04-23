7:55am Sun 23 April
Three people unaccounted for after Hastings fire

The fire broke out on a property on Norton Rd in Hastings.
Three people are unaccounted for after a fire in a shed in Hastings.

Emergency services received multiple 111 calls about the blaze on Norton Rd around 5am this morning.

Acting shift manager Craig Dally said the shed was well alight when firefighters arrived.
The fire was now out, but three people who'd been living in the structure remain unaccounted for.

Firefighters had checked through the property and found nothing, but a further search would be carried out once the fire was fully extinguished.

- Newstalk ZB

