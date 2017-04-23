Woman improving, police asking questions in Glen Eden death

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man following a birthday party in Glen Eden, West Auckland, yesterday.

A woman was also rushed to Auckland Hospital during the incident on Pisces Rd.

Emergency services were alerted to the event about 3.44pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the woman's condition had improved overnight. Police were not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Guests had been attending a birthday party at the house earlier on Saturday, according to a neighbour, who the Herald has chosen not to name.

People from the house had approached him yesterday afternoon, asking if he'd seen anything unusual.

"They were asking me did you see anyone come to [the house]," he said.

One of the people, a woman, then told him her brother had been killed.

He hadn't seen what had happened.

It was the first time he'd heard of trouble happening at the house, the man said.

Inspector Brett Batty of the Waitakere police said he was dealing with a grieving family and would not be making any further comment about the incident at the scene.

- NZ Herald