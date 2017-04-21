Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Wellington

Police are searching for a 12-year-old Wellington girl who went missing yesterday.

Jayda Harris left her home in Naenae Rd, Naenae, about midday yesterday and hasn't been seen since.

Police and Jayda's family and friends are concerned about where she is and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her since yesterday afternoon, or who knows where she is now.

Jayda is of medium build and 177cm tall. She was last seen wearing shorts, a black t-shirt with "Cheer up emo kid" on it in white writing, and a black choker.

She also had a child's stripy blanket around her.

Anyone who may know where Jayda is, is asked to contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.

- NZ Herald