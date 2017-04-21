11:51am Sat 22 April
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Wellington

12-year-old Jayda Harris is missing. Photo/Supplied
Police are searching for a 12-year-old Wellington girl who went missing yesterday.

Jayda Harris left her home in Naenae Rd, Naenae, about midday yesterday and hasn't been seen since.

Police and Jayda's family and friends are concerned about where she is and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her since yesterday afternoon, or who knows where she is now.

Jayda left her Naenae Rd home about midday yesterday and hasn't been seen since. Photo/Supplied
Jayda is of medium build and 177cm tall. She was last seen wearing shorts, a black t-shirt with "Cheer up emo kid" on it in white writing, and a black choker.

She also had a child's stripy blanket around her.

Anyone who may know where Jayda is, is asked to contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.

- NZ Herald

