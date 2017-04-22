Possible sightings of missing twins reported

Possible sightings of 10-year-old twins who went missing in December are being followed up by police.

Hamiora and Waiariki Chapman, also known as Sam and Storm, were removed from Child, Youth and Family care in December last year - now the Ministry for Vulnerable Children - by family members known to them, Detective Inspector Kevin Burke said.

The brothers are believed to be in the Northland area, possibly in the Mid-North or Whangarei.

Police today said the pair had not been located but were following up on possible sightings and were still very keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the twins or had information about their whereabouts.

Burke said said the primary concern was for the safety and welfare of the brothers.

"There are concerns they are not receiving any form of education.

"They have medical issues and it is imperative they receive the treatment they need," Mr Burke said.

Due to privacy issues police could not reveal what the boy's medical condition was.

Burke said police had made extensive enquiries to locate the boys, including visiting addresses of interest across Northland at all hours of the day and night.

Anyone who has information that may be of use is asked to contact Senior Sergeant Stephanie Hudson on 09 430 4500.

- NZ Herald