Two large sheds are on fire just outside Pukekohe, south of Auckland.

The Fire Service was called to Ostrich Farm Road just before 5.30 this morning, and found two sheds 50 by 20 metres in size burning.

The fires were well alight when crews arrived, and four fire trucks are there, along with two water tankers.

Fire Service shift manager Daniel Nicholson says there's no indication the fires are suspicious at this stage. He thinks it's a private property, rather than a business.

- NZ Herald