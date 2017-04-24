Anzac Day services around New Zealand 2017

AUCKLAND SERVICES
Albany
Service: 11am at Albany Coronation Hall, 21 Library Lane
Auckland Domain
Dawn service
Parade assembly: 5.30am in the Auckland War Memorial Museum underground carpark
Service: 6am at Auckland Domain in front of Auckland War Memorial Museum
Civic service
Parade assembly: 10.30am in the Auckland War Memorial Museum underground carpark
Parade commences: 10.45am marching on Cenotaph Rd to Court of honour
Service: 11am Auckland Domain in front of Auckland War Memorial Museum
Avondale
Parade assembly: 9.30am outside Avondale RSA Clubrooms, 7 Layard Street.
Parade commences 9.40am
Service: 10am at St Ninians Memorial, corner of Great North Rd and St Georges Rd, Avondale.
Awhitu
Service: 8.30am at Cenotaph.
Beachlands
Parade assembly: 9am at Beachlands Charter Club carpark.
Parade commences 9.15am
Service: 9.30am at Beachlands School Hall, Beachlands
Birkenhead
Parade assembly: 9.40am on Mokoia Rd between Bowling Club and Colonial Road.
Parade commences 9.50am.
Service: 10am at Birkenhead War Memorial Park, Mahara Ave
Bombay
Service: 8.45am at Cenotaph, Bombay Hall
Buckland
Service: 9.45am at Buckland War Memorial
Clevedon
Service: 9.30am at Clevedon Cenotaph.
Parade commences: After laying of wreaths parade will march to the Clevedon Community Hall for the remainder of the service.
Coatesville
Service: 7am Coatesville Settlers Hall, 4 Mahoenui Valley Rd, Coatesville.
Devonport
Parade assembly: 9.25am at New World carpark, Bartley Terrace.
Parade commences 9.50am
Service: 10am at War Memorial, Marine Square, Devonport
Drury
Service: 11am at Drury War Memorial, Tui St, Drury
East Coast Bays
Parade assembly: 5.30am at East Coast Bays RSA.
Parade commences: 5.35am
Service: 6am at War Memorial, Manly Esplanade, Browns Bay
Epsom
Service: 11am at the Epsom War Memorial, Marivare Reserve, corner of Manukau Rd and Ranfurly Rd
Glenfield
Parade assembly: 11.25am at Hall Road and Glendfield Road intersection. Service: 11.30am at Glenfield War Memorial Hall, Hall Rd
Glen Eden
Dawn Parade assembly: 5.45am at Cenotaph. Parade commences 6am. Service: 6am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery, corner of Great North Rd and Glenview Rd, Glen Eden
Civic Parade assembly: 10.45am at Cenotaph. Parade commences 11am. Service: 11am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery, corner of Great North Rd and Glenview Rd, Glen Eden
Great Barrier Island
Service: 12pm at Tryphena Hall, Tryphena
Grey Lynn
Parade assembly: 9am on Castle St.
Parade commences: 9.30 from corner of Castle St, marching Richmond Rd and turning left onto Francis St.
Service: 9.45am at Grey Lynn RSC Clubrooms, 1 Frances St.
Helensville
Parade assembly: 10.45am on the corner of Rata St and Commercial Rd.
Parade commences: 11am.
Service: 11.15am outside the Memorial Hall
Henderson
Parade commences: 11.15am at Fire Station, Railside Ave.
Service: 11.30am at Henderson RSA
Hobsonville
Parade assembly: 10.15am at Hobsonville School
Parade commences 10.30am.
Service: 11am at Hobsonville RSA
Howick
Parade assemble: 5.40am at Mellons Bay Road, Howick.
Parade commences 5.45am.
Service: 6am at Stockdale Hill, Howick
Kaukapakapa
Service: 9.30am at War Memorial Hall, 947 Kaipara Coast Highway, SH16 Auckland
Kawau Island
Service: 12.30pm at Kawau Island Boating Club
Laingholm
Service: 10:30 am at the flagpole outside Community Hall, Victory Rd, Laingholm
Leigh
Parade assembly: 10.50am.
Parade commences: 11am.
Service: Leigh Cemetery on arrival of parade.
Wet weather option: Leigh Community Hall
Mangere Bridge
Parade assembly: 9am on corner of Coronation Road and Church Street, Mangere Bridge
Parade commences: 9.15am
Service: 10am Mangere Bridge Memorial Hall, Domain Rd
Manurewa
Parade assembly: 5.40am at Manurewa RSA Maich Rd.
Parade commences: 5.45am
Service: 6am at Cenotaph on corner of Great South Rd and Hill Rd, Manurewa
Matakana
Service: 10am at Matakana War Memorial
Mt Albert
Parade assembly: 9am at Alberton Ave shops' carpark.
Parade commences 9.15am
Service: 9.20am at Mt Albert War Memorial Cenotaph and Hall, 773 New North Rd.
Mt Eden
Parade assembly: 10.40am corner of Dexter Ave and Dominion Rd
Parade commences: 10.50am parade marches along Dominion Rd to Mt Eden War Memorial Hall
Service: 11am
Mt Roskill
Parade assembly: 9.45am on the corner of Cullen Ave and May Rd.
Parade commences: 10am.
Service: 10.05am at Mt Roskill War Memorial Hall, 13 May Rd
Wet weather option: Inside Mt Roskill War Memorial Hall
New Lynn
Parade assembly: Behind McDonalds in Memorial Square.
Parade commences 8.50am.
Service 9.30am at Memorial Square, New Lynn.
Newmarket
Parade assembly: 8.45am on corner of Teed St and Osborne St.
Parade commences: 9am along Broadway to Olympic Park.
Service: 9.15am at Olympic Park.
Northcote
Parade assembly 10.30am at Bartley St off Queen Street (near Bridgeway Theatre).
Parade commences 10.40am.
Service: 10.45am in front of War Memorial Hall, Rodney Rd, Northcote.
Onehunga
Parade assembly: 9am corner of Onehunga Mall and Arthur St.
Parade commences 9.30am.
Service: 10am at Onehunga RSA, corner of Onehunga Mall and Princes St.
Orakei
Parade assembly 10.10am at the Kupe St Carpark.
Parade commences 10.15am.
Service: 10.30am at Orakei RSA Clubrooms, 178 Kepa Rd
Otahuhu
Dawn Service: 6.30am at Otahuhu Cemetery, Luke St
Parade assembly: 9am at south end of Piki Thompson Way and Great South Rd, Otahuhu.
Parade commences: 9.15am.
Service: 9.30 at Otahuhu War Memorial, Great South Rd, Otahuhu.
Otara/East Tamaki
Parade assembly: 7am at Church of the Nazarene, East Tamaki Rd, Otara.
Parade commences 7.30am.
Service: 7.45am at Cenotaph, East Tamaki Domain, East Tamaki
Orewa
Service: 12.40pm at Remembrance Reserve, Orewa
Panmure/Mt Wellington
Parade assembly 9.15am at 163 Queens Rd carpark.
Parade commences 9.30am.
Service: 10am at Panmure Community Hall, 7 - 13 Pilkington Rd.
Papakura
Parade assembly: 5.40am Papakura Police Statio, 64 Wood St
Parade commences: 5.45am
Service: 6am Cenotaph Corner Great South Road and Opaheke Rd
Papatoetoe
Parade assembly: 5.45am at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Papatoetoe.
Parade commences: 5.50am
Dawn service: 6am at monument Manukau Memorial Gardens
Wreath laying: 9.45am Central School corner Great South Rd & St George St Papatoetoe
Civic parade assembly: 10am corner Great South Rd & St George St
Civic parade: 10.05am
Civic service: 10.30am
Parakai
Parade assembly: 5.45am at Cenotaph, Parakai Domain.
Parade: 6am
Service: 6.30am at the Helensville Servicemen's Cemetery, Garfield Rd, Helensville.
Patumahoe/Waiau Pa
Service: 10.30am at Waiau Pa Hall, Waiau Pa Rd
Piha
Parade assembly: Piha RSA.
Parade commences: 1.50pm marching from Beach valley to Marine Parade finish at Lion Rock.
Service: 2pm at Marine Parade (Lion Rock), Piha
Pukekohe
Parade assembly: 5.40am on corner of Roulston Ave and Massey Ave, Pukekohe.
Parade commences 5.45am.
Dawn service: 6am at Cenotaph, Pukekohe
Pt Chevalier
Parade assembly 10am on the corner of Alberta St and Pt Chevalier Rd.
Parade commences: 10.30am
Service: 11am at Pt Chevalier RSA, 1136 Great North Rd
Remuera/College Rifles
Parade assembly: 8.45am on Minto Rd.
Parade commences 9am.
Service: 9.20am at College Rifles Rugby Clubrooms, 33 Haast Street
Riverhead
Service: 9am at Riverhead War Memorial Park Gates
Silverdale
Service: 12.15pm at Silverdale War Memorial Park
St Heliers
Parade assembly: 9.30am on Vellonoweth Green.
Parade commences: 9.45am
Service: 10am St Heliers War Memorial , Tamaki Drive
Swanson
Parade assembly: 8.45am at Swanson Primary School.
Parade commences: After assembly.
Service: 9am at Swanson RSA
Takapuna
Parade assembly: 9.15am on corner of Lake Rd and Sanders Ave, Takapuna.
Parade commences: 9.25am
Service: 9.30am at War Memorial, 17 The Strand, Takapuna
Te Atatu Peninsula
Parade assembly: Te Atatu Community House carpark, 580 Te Atatu Rd.
Parade commences 9.40am
Service: 10am at Te Atatu Peninsula Community Centre
Upper Wairewa
Service: 2.30pm at Upper Waiwera Cenotaph
Waiheke Island
Parade assembly: 5.30am at 10 Belgium St, Ostend shops.
Parade commences: 5.45am
Service: 5.50am at Waiheke War Memorial Hall, corner of Belgium St and Ostend Rd
Civic parade assembly: 10.45am at 10 Belgium St, Ostend shops
Civic parade commences: 11am
Civic service: 11.10am at Waiheke War Memorial Hall, corner Belgium St and Ostend Rd
Waikumete
Parade assembly: 10.45am at Cenotaph.
Parade commences: 11am.
Service: 11am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery, corner of Great North Rd and Glenview Rd, Glen Eden.
Waimauku
Service: 11am at Memorial Hall, Waimuku.
Parade commences: 11.30am following the service, march back to the RSA for wreath-laying ceremony
Waitakere
Service: 11.10am at Waitakere RSA Clubrooms, Township Rd.
Waiuku
Parade assembly: 10.15am at War Memorial Hall, Waiuku.
Parade commences 10.30am.
Wreath laying ceremony: 10.55am at Cenotaph, Waiuku.
Service: 11.15am at War memorial Hall, Waiuku.
Warkworth
Parade assembly: 5.45am at Warkworth RSA.
Parade at 5.50am
Dawn service: 6am at War Memorial, Church Hill.
Civic parade: 10.10am at Warkwoth RSA
Civic parade commences: 10.15am
Civic service: 10.30am at War Memorial, Church Hill, Warkworth
Wellsford
Parade assembly 5.45am at 1 Point Albert Rd.
Parade commences: 6am
Service: 6.45am at RSA, 1 Olympus Road, Wellsford.
NORTH ISLAND
Kerikeri
Dawn service: 6am Kerikeri RSA
Kaikohe
Parade assembles: 5.45am
Parade marches at 6am to Kaikohe Memorial Hall
Russell
Meet at 1 Chapel Street, Russell. Bus to Rawhiti Marae. Dawn service followed by breakfast. Bus back to Russell RSA. Civis service: Form up at Russell RSA for march to Cenotaph.
Whangarei
Parade assembly: 5.40am along Rust Ave, through town to Laurie Hall Lane.
Service commences: 6am
Return march back to Whangarei RSA Clubrooms, live band on at 1pm
Waihi
Dawn parade: Assemble at the RSA at 6am
Service: 8am Memorial service at Waihi cemetery, 11am march from RSA to Waihi memorial hall for community service
Palmerston North
Dawn parade assembles: 5.30am on Church St between Grand Hotel and All Saints Church. Any RSA veterans in wheelchairs assemble outside the former Post Office Cnr Main St and The Square, opposite the iSite.
Dawn service commences: 6am then at 6.30am Dawn Service returns to Cosmopolitan Club (Linton St)
Breakfast service opens at 6.30am Cosmopolitan Club, 8am breakfast service closes.
Rotorua
Parade assembly: 5.45am at Ohinemutu
Parade commences: 5.50am to Muruika Soldiers' Cemetery (by St Faith's Church)
Dawn Service starts: 6am
Day parade: 8.50am Meet at Memorial Drive Parade (lake end of Fenton St)
Parade commences: 9am arrives at Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre
Day service: 9.30am
Hamilton
Parade assembly: 5.30am, meet in Knox St and march to the cenotaph in Memorial Drive, Hamilton.
Dawn service: 6am finishing around 6.40pm
Tauranga
Service: 9am at Memorial Park, Devonport Rd, Tauranga
Taupo
Parade assembles: 5.40am outside the RSA Club and will make its way to the Cenotaph
Dawn service commences: 6am
Cemetery service: 9am at Taupo Services Cemetery
Gisborne
Dawn service: 6am
Civic service: 9am at the Cenotaph on the Esplanade, parade will commence after the service at 9.15am
Upper Hutt
Parade assembly: 5.30am at Queen Street car park (behind ANZ)
Parade march: 5.45am March on to Upper Hutt Civic Centre
Dawn service: 6am
Lower Hutt
Parade assembles: 5.45am outside the Civic Centre, Laings Road, Lower Hutt
Dawn service: 6am held at Cenotaph, adjacent to the Lower Hutt Memorial Library, Riddiford Gardens, Anzac Lawn
SOUTH ISLAND
Picton
Dawn service: 6am at Picton War Memorial, London Quay, Picton
Blenheim
Day service: 11am Seymour Square, 92 High St, Blenheim, Marlborough
Havelock
Day service: 10am Havelock Town Hall, corner Main Rd & Inglis St, Havelock
Seddon
Dawn service: 6.30am at the Awatere Memorial Hall, Foster St, Seddon
Christchurch
Parade assembles: 5.45 - 6.15am outside Christchurch Memorial RSA, 74 Armagh St, Christchurch
Parade commences: 6.15 - 6.30am parade marches to Cranmer Square
Dawn service: 6.30am
Dunedin
Parade commences: 6.15am in Crawford St. A field gun will start the ceremony at 6.30am with a two-gun salute.
Kaikoura
Day service: 11am at the Kaikoura Memorial Hall, 32 Esplanade, Kaikoura
Invercargill
Dawn service: 7am Invercargill Cenotaph Dee St followed by a Civic Service at the Invercargill Workingmens Club, 145 Esk St, Invercargill.
Queenstown
Dawn service: 6.45am at the Memorial Gates
Parade assembles: 9.15am and marches to Memorial Centre
Day service: 10am, Queenstown Memorial Centre
Arrowtown
Day service: 10.30 at the Athenaeum Hall, Buckingham St. Parade will march after the service to the Cenotaph on Soldiers Hill for a further service and wreath laying.