Anzac Day services around New Zealand 2017

AUCKLAND SERVICES

Albany

Service: 11am at Albany Coronation Hall, 21 Library Lane



Auckland Domain

Dawn service

Parade assembly: 5.30am in the Auckland War Memorial Museum underground carpark

Service: 6am at Auckland Domain in front of Auckland War Memorial Museum

Civic service

Parade assembly: 10.30am in the Auckland War Memorial Museum underground carpark

Parade commences: 10.45am marching on Cenotaph Rd to Court of honour

Service: 11am Auckland Domain in front of Auckland War Memorial Museum

Avondale

Parade assembly: 9.30am outside Avondale RSA Clubrooms, 7 Layard Street.

Parade commences 9.40am

Service: 10am at St Ninians Memorial, corner of Great North Rd and St Georges Rd, Avondale.



Awhitu

Service: 8.30am at Cenotaph.



Beachlands

Parade assembly: 9am at Beachlands Charter Club carpark.

Parade commences 9.15am

Service: 9.30am at Beachlands School Hall, Beachlands



Birkenhead

Parade assembly: 9.40am on Mokoia Rd between Bowling Club and Colonial Road.

Parade commences 9.50am.

Service: 10am at Birkenhead War Memorial Park, Mahara Ave



Bombay

Service: 8.45am at Cenotaph, Bombay Hall



Buckland

Service: 9.45am at Buckland War Memorial



Clevedon

Service: 9.30am at Clevedon Cenotaph.

Parade commences: After laying of wreaths parade will march to the Clevedon Community Hall for the remainder of the service.



Coatesville

Service: 7am Coatesville Settlers Hall, 4 Mahoenui Valley Rd, Coatesville.



Devonport

Parade assembly: 9.25am at New World carpark, Bartley Terrace.

Parade commences 9.50am

Service: 10am at War Memorial, Marine Square, Devonport



Drury

Service: 11am at Drury War Memorial, Tui St, Drury



East Coast Bays

Parade assembly: 5.30am at East Coast Bays RSA.

Parade commences: 5.35am

Service: 6am at War Memorial, Manly Esplanade, Browns Bay

Epsom

Service: 11am at the Epsom War Memorial, Marivare Reserve, corner of Manukau Rd and Ranfurly Rd



Glenfield

Parade assembly: 11.25am at Hall Road and Glendfield Road intersection. Service: 11.30am at Glenfield War Memorial Hall, Hall Rd



Glen Eden

Dawn Parade assembly: 5.45am at Cenotaph. Parade commences 6am. Service: 6am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery, corner of Great North Rd and Glenview Rd, Glen Eden

Civic Parade assembly: 10.45am at Cenotaph. Parade commences 11am. Service: 11am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery, corner of Great North Rd and Glenview Rd, Glen Eden

Great Barrier Island

Service: 12pm at Tryphena Hall, Tryphena

Grey Lynn

Parade assembly: 9am on Castle St.

Parade commences: 9.30 from corner of Castle St, marching Richmond Rd and turning left onto Francis St.

Service: 9.45am at Grey Lynn RSC Clubrooms, 1 Frances St.

Helensville

Parade assembly: 10.45am on the corner of Rata St and Commercial Rd.

Parade commences: 11am.

Service: 11.15am outside the Memorial Hall

Henderson

Parade commences: 11.15am at Fire Station, Railside Ave.

Service: 11.30am at Henderson RSA

Hobsonville

Parade assembly: 10.15am at Hobsonville School

Parade commences 10.30am.

Service: 11am at Hobsonville RSA

Howick

Parade assemble: 5.40am at Mellons Bay Road, Howick.

Parade commences 5.45am.

Service: 6am at Stockdale Hill, Howick

Kaukapakapa

Service: 9.30am at War Memorial Hall, 947 Kaipara Coast Highway, SH16 Auckland

Kawau Island

Service: 12.30pm at Kawau Island Boating Club

Laingholm

Service: 10:30 am at the flagpole outside Community Hall, Victory Rd, Laingholm

Leigh

Parade assembly: 10.50am.

Parade commences: 11am.

Service: Leigh Cemetery on arrival of parade.

Wet weather option: Leigh Community Hall



Mangere Bridge

Parade assembly: 9am on corner of Coronation Road and Church Street, Mangere Bridge

Parade commences: 9.15am

Service: 10am Mangere Bridge Memorial Hall, Domain Rd



Manurewa

Parade assembly: 5.40am at Manurewa RSA Maich Rd.

Parade commences: 5.45am

Service: 6am at Cenotaph on corner of Great South Rd and Hill Rd, Manurewa



Matakana

Service: 10am at Matakana War Memorial



Mt Albert

Parade assembly: 9am at Alberton Ave shops' carpark.

Parade commences 9.15am

Service: 9.20am at Mt Albert War Memorial Cenotaph and Hall, 773 New North Rd.



Mt Eden

Parade assembly: 10.40am corner of Dexter Ave and Dominion Rd

Parade commences: 10.50am parade marches along Dominion Rd to Mt Eden War Memorial Hall

Service: 11am

Mt Roskill

Parade assembly: 9.45am on the corner of Cullen Ave and May Rd.

Parade commences: 10am.

Service: 10.05am at Mt Roskill War Memorial Hall, 13 May Rd

Wet weather option: Inside Mt Roskill War Memorial Hall

New Lynn

Parade assembly: Behind McDonalds in Memorial Square.

Parade commences 8.50am.

Service 9.30am at Memorial Square, New Lynn.



Newmarket

Parade assembly: 8.45am on corner of Teed St and Osborne St.

Parade commences: 9am along Broadway to Olympic Park.

Service: 9.15am at Olympic Park.

Northcote

Parade assembly 10.30am at Bartley St off Queen Street (near Bridgeway Theatre).

Parade commences 10.40am.

Service: 10.45am in front of War Memorial Hall, Rodney Rd, Northcote.

Onehunga

Parade assembly: 9am corner of Onehunga Mall and Arthur St.

Parade commences 9.30am.

Service: 10am at Onehunga RSA, corner of Onehunga Mall and Princes St.



Orakei

Parade assembly 10.10am at the Kupe St Carpark.

Parade commences 10.15am.

Service: 10.30am at Orakei RSA Clubrooms, 178 Kepa Rd



Otahuhu

Dawn Service: 6.30am at Otahuhu Cemetery, Luke St

Parade assembly: 9am at south end of Piki Thompson Way and Great South Rd, Otahuhu.

Parade commences: 9.15am.

Service: 9.30 at Otahuhu War Memorial, Great South Rd, Otahuhu.



Otara/East Tamaki

Parade assembly: 7am at Church of the Nazarene, East Tamaki Rd, Otara.

Parade commences 7.30am.

Service: 7.45am at Cenotaph, East Tamaki Domain, East Tamaki



Orewa

Service: 12.40pm at Remembrance Reserve, Orewa

Panmure/Mt Wellington

Parade assembly 9.15am at 163 Queens Rd carpark.

Parade commences 9.30am.

Service: 10am at Panmure Community Hall, 7 - 13 Pilkington Rd.



Papakura

Parade assembly: 5.40am Papakura Police Statio, 64 Wood St

Parade commences: 5.45am

Service: 6am Cenotaph Corner Great South Road and Opaheke Rd





Papatoetoe

Parade assembly: 5.45am at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Papatoetoe.

Parade commences: 5.50am

Dawn service: 6am at monument Manukau Memorial Gardens

Wreath laying: 9.45am Central School corner Great South Rd & St George St Papatoetoe

Civic parade assembly: 10am corner Great South Rd & St George St

Civic parade: 10.05am

Civic service: 10.30am

Parakai

Parade assembly: 5.45am at Cenotaph, Parakai Domain.

Parade: 6am

Service: 6.30am at the Helensville Servicemen's Cemetery, Garfield Rd, Helensville.



Patumahoe/Waiau Pa

Service: 10.30am at Waiau Pa Hall, Waiau Pa Rd



Piha

Parade assembly: Piha RSA.

Parade commences: 1.50pm marching from Beach valley to Marine Parade finish at Lion Rock.

Service: 2pm at Marine Parade (Lion Rock), Piha



Pukekohe

Parade assembly: 5.40am on corner of Roulston Ave and Massey Ave, Pukekohe.

Parade commences 5.45am.

Dawn service: 6am at Cenotaph, Pukekohe



Pt Chevalier

Parade assembly 10am on the corner of Alberta St and Pt Chevalier Rd.

Parade commences: 10.30am

Service: 11am at Pt Chevalier RSA, 1136 Great North Rd



Remuera/College Rifles

Parade assembly: 8.45am on Minto Rd.

Parade commences 9am.

Service: 9.20am at College Rifles Rugby Clubrooms, 33 Haast Street

Riverhead

Service: 9am at Riverhead War Memorial Park Gates



Silverdale

Service: 12.15pm at Silverdale War Memorial Park



St Heliers

Parade assembly: 9.30am on Vellonoweth Green.

Parade commences: 9.45am

Service: 10am St Heliers War Memorial , Tamaki Drive



Swanson

Parade assembly: 8.45am at Swanson Primary School.

Parade commences: After assembly.

Service: 9am at Swanson RSA



Takapuna

Parade assembly: 9.15am on corner of Lake Rd and Sanders Ave, Takapuna.

Parade commences: 9.25am

Service: 9.30am at War Memorial, 17 The Strand, Takapuna



Te Atatu Peninsula

Parade assembly: Te Atatu Community House carpark, 580 Te Atatu Rd.

Parade commences 9.40am

Service: 10am at Te Atatu Peninsula Community Centre



Upper Wairewa

Service: 2.30pm at Upper Waiwera Cenotaph



Waiheke Island

Parade assembly: 5.30am at 10 Belgium St, Ostend shops.

Parade commences: 5.45am

Service: 5.50am at Waiheke War Memorial Hall, corner of Belgium St and Ostend Rd

Civic parade assembly: 10.45am at 10 Belgium St, Ostend shops

Civic parade commences: 11am

Civic service: 11.10am at Waiheke War Memorial Hall, corner Belgium St and Ostend Rd



Waikumete

Parade assembly: 10.45am at Cenotaph.

Parade commences: 11am.

Service: 11am at Cenotaph, Waikumete Cemetery, corner of Great North Rd and Glenview Rd, Glen Eden.

Waimauku

Service: 11am at Memorial Hall, Waimuku.

Parade commences: 11.30am following the service, march back to the RSA for wreath-laying ceremony

Waitakere

Service: 11.10am at Waitakere RSA Clubrooms, Township Rd.



Waiuku

Parade assembly: 10.15am at War Memorial Hall, Waiuku.

Parade commences 10.30am.

Wreath laying ceremony: 10.55am at Cenotaph, Waiuku.

Service: 11.15am at War memorial Hall, Waiuku.



Warkworth

Parade assembly: 5.45am at Warkworth RSA.

Parade at 5.50am

Dawn service: 6am at War Memorial, Church Hill.

Civic parade: 10.10am at Warkwoth RSA

Civic parade commences: 10.15am

Civic service: 10.30am at War Memorial, Church Hill, Warkworth



Wellsford

Parade assembly 5.45am at 1 Point Albert Rd.

Parade commences: 6am

Service: 6.45am at RSA, 1 Olympus Road, Wellsford.

NORTH ISLAND

Kerikeri

Dawn service: 6am Kerikeri RSA



Kaikohe

Parade assembles: 5.45am

Parade marches at 6am to Kaikohe Memorial Hall



Russell

Meet at 1 Chapel Street, Russell. Bus to Rawhiti Marae. Dawn service followed by breakfast. Bus back to Russell RSA. Civis service: Form up at Russell RSA for march to Cenotaph.

Whangarei

Parade assembly: 5.40am along Rust Ave, through town to Laurie Hall Lane.

Service commences: 6am

Return march back to Whangarei RSA Clubrooms, live band on at 1pm

Waihi

Dawn parade: Assemble at the RSA at 6am

Service: 8am Memorial service at Waihi cemetery, 11am march from RSA to Waihi memorial hall for community service



Palmerston North

Dawn parade assembles: 5.30am on Church St between Grand Hotel and All Saints Church. Any RSA veterans in wheelchairs assemble outside the former Post Office Cnr Main St and The Square, opposite the iSite.

Dawn service commences: 6am then at 6.30am Dawn Service returns to Cosmopolitan Club (Linton St)

Breakfast service opens at 6.30am Cosmopolitan Club, 8am breakfast service closes.

Rotorua

Parade assembly: 5.45am at Ohinemutu

Parade commences: 5.50am to Muruika Soldiers' Cemetery (by St Faith's Church)

Dawn Service starts: 6am

Day parade: 8.50am Meet at Memorial Drive Parade (lake end of Fenton St)

Parade commences: 9am arrives at Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre

Day service: 9.30am

Hamilton

Parade assembly: 5.30am, meet in Knox St and march to the cenotaph in Memorial Drive, Hamilton.

Dawn service: 6am finishing around 6.40pm

Tauranga

Service: 9am at Memorial Park, Devonport Rd, Tauranga

Taupo

Parade assembles: 5.40am outside the RSA Club and will make its way to the Cenotaph

Dawn service commences: 6am

Cemetery service: 9am at Taupo Services Cemetery

Gisborne

Dawn service: 6am

Civic service: 9am at the Cenotaph on the Esplanade, parade will commence after the service at 9.15am

Upper Hutt

Parade assembly: 5.30am at Queen Street car park (behind ANZ)

Parade march: 5.45am March on to Upper Hutt Civic Centre

Dawn service: 6am

Lower Hutt

Parade assembles: 5.45am outside the Civic Centre, Laings Road, Lower Hutt

Dawn service: 6am held at Cenotaph, adjacent to the Lower Hutt Memorial Library, Riddiford Gardens, Anzac Lawn

SOUTH ISLAND

Picton

Dawn service: 6am at Picton War Memorial, London Quay, Picton

Blenheim

Day service: 11am Seymour Square, 92 High St, Blenheim, Marlborough

Havelock

Day service: 10am Havelock Town Hall, corner Main Rd & Inglis St, Havelock

Seddon

Dawn service: 6.30am at the Awatere Memorial Hall, Foster St, Seddon



Christchurch

Parade assembles: 5.45 - 6.15am outside Christchurch Memorial RSA, 74 Armagh St, Christchurch

Parade commences: 6.15 - 6.30am parade marches to Cranmer Square

Dawn service: 6.30am

Dunedin

Parade commences: 6.15am in Crawford St. A field gun will start the ceremony at 6.30am with a two-gun salute.



Kaikoura

Day service: 11am at the Kaikoura Memorial Hall, 32 Esplanade, Kaikoura



Invercargill

Dawn service: 7am Invercargill Cenotaph Dee St followed by a Civic Service at the Invercargill Workingmens Club, 145 Esk St, Invercargill.



Queenstown

Dawn service: 6.45am at the Memorial Gates

Parade assembles: 9.15am and marches to Memorial Centre

Day service: 10am, Queenstown Memorial Centre



Arrowtown

Day service: 10.30 at the Athenaeum Hall, Buckingham St. Parade will march after the service to the Cenotaph on Soldiers Hill for a further service and wreath laying.

- NZ Herald