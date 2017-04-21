Bay of Plenty teen's act of kindness goes global

By Heath Moore

A Bay of Plenty teen has received global praise after a video of her kind gesture went viral.

Te Riina Takamore, 13, was at the Gate Pa New World in Tauranga on Wednesday when she approached a young father with his toddler and offered to pay for his groceries.

"I'd like to pay for your groceries today," Te Tiina told the stranger.

The man, in shock, responded saying: "Thank you! Are you sure? Really?"

Ti Riina handed the money to the cashier before the man, named Matt, thanked her again and asked for a hug.

The teen's idea was sparked after she was the recipient of a generous gift from a stranger herself on the same day.

Te Riina's mother, Vicki Takamore, said it started when she went to buy an iPhone for her daughter's birthday.

Mrs Takamore turned up at the seller's house and handed over the money for the phone, when suddenly as she was about to drive off, the seller popped her head in their car window and gave the money back.

On a post to Facebook, Mrs Takamore said the seller and her husband wanted to gift it to Te Riina.

"When we got over the shock my eldest daughter suggested we do a random act of kindness for someone, and then we all agreed to go to the supermarket", Takamore told the Herald.

"Oh I'm so proud of them, Te Riina wasn't nervous at all and loved the fact that she did something good for someone else!"

The video, captioned "Pay it Forward", was posted to Facebook on Wednesday and has been viewed more than 372,000 times.

Mrs Takamore said her daughter had received messages from all over the world.

"I've had messages from Canada, Florida & France messages of appreciation. It's amazing."

Online comments on the video praised the young girl's actions.

"There are still caring people in the world."

"Inspired I will do this too. Thank you for reminding me what is important."

The video has been shared more than 2,950 times.

- NZ Herald