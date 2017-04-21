Commuter chaos: Auckland traffic at standstill

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Police are negotiating with a young woman who is on an Auckland bridge above a central city motorway.

Police said a young woman is on a bridge on Grafton Rd, above three Southern Motorway lanes.

"Our priority at this time is the safety of the young woman and motorists," a police spokeswoman said.

"This is a fluid situation, and while there is now at least one lane open north and southbound, some lanes are still shut."

A commuter on the Southern Motorway said the traffic is at a "standstill".

"It took me 45 minutes to get from the Southeastern on ramp to the Greenlane off ramp, it usually takes about five minutes. It's actually madness."

A police spokeswoman said north and southbound lanes on the Southern Motorway from Newmarket to Gillies Ave were blocked off, and the Gillies Rd on ramp had been closed.

Three lanes are now open south bound on the Southern Motorway at Khyber Pass, and one lane remains open north bound.

Update: 3 lanes now open S-Bnd on Sthn Mwy. 1 lane remains OPEN N-Bnd. Motorists are advised to expect long delays heading north. ^LC pic.twitter.com/ZAkwHHsR3R — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 21, 2017

NZTA said the tail of the traffic on the Southern Motorway city bound back to Princes St.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Southern Motorway or delay their journeys.

Police cars and helicopter are in attendance.

Yelena Khalevina just made it through the area before it was blocked off, and said traffic on the motorway is "pretty hectic".

She said the Southern Motorway heading north was blocked all the way back to Mt Wellington.

While she was driving through Grafton she said three police cars "rushed ahead", and there were two helicopters and an ambulance at the scene as well.

She said there were police on the Grafton Rd bridge.

"It's not moving, it's just gridlock, it's really bad," she said.

The traffic chaos comes as the city prepares for the opening ceremony of the World Masters Games at Eden Park and the Da Bang tour of Bollywood superstars at Vector Arena.

#DABANGNZ: multiple Bollywood Superstars play @TheVectorArena this evening so watch out, #AKLTraffic delays possible in the area ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 21, 2017

More than 28,000 World Masters Games participants are expected at the opening ceremony at Eden Park.

