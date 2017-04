A suspicious letter taken to an Auckland police station is being investigated.

A police spokeswoman said the fire service was called to the Ponsonby police station after a member of the public took in a letter she had received in her letterbox.

The letter is believed to have contained white powder.

The woman was told to put the letter down and the fire service was called.

The fire service safely packaged up the envelope and so police could send it for testing to identify the substance.

