Water-based search suspended for man missing in Manukau Harbour, air search continues

The water-based search for a missing father in the Manukau Harbour is suspended, but searches from the air will continue this afternoon.

The Police Eagle helicopter took to the skies around 8am today to search for the 52-year-old, who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

His eight-year-old daughter was plucked from choppy seas that night, after the pair's fishing trip came to a devastating end.

The girl was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Yesterday Watersafe said it was unlikely the fisherman would be found alive if he was not wearing a lifejacket.

It is not clear how the pair came to be in the water or if they were wearing lifejackets.

The runabout was found yesterday afternoon and pulled out of the water at Weymouth, where the pair had entered the harbour.

Specialist child interviewers have been speaking with the girl, who was saved after three hours floating in the harbour.

Police have appointed a family liaison officer to support the family as the search for the father continues.

- NZ Herald