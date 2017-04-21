Auckland mum shares kiwi-shaped feijoa joy

By Nicole Barratt

Mother Nature has gifted one Auckland family with a special find, a feijoa shaped like New Zealand's native bird.

North Shore resident Evelyn Lukis, 33, got a surprise when she went to collect feijoas off her tree yesterday afternoon.

"We've only got a really small backyard, with a feijoa tree and a little shed."

Lukis said she spotted the Kiwi shaped fruit nudged up against the shed on the 1.8-metre tree.

"When I looked it at I thought, 'that looks pretty cool', but it wasn't until I brought it inside that I turned it around and thought, 'wow'."

The stay-at-home mum said once she stood the feijoa down on her kitchen table, she realised it looked like the feet of a kiwi.

"It's tiny, the body is about the size of a grape ... Our feijoas this year are the biggest I've ever seen so it's quite funny to find such a little fruit like that."

Lukis, who was "buzzing out", showed the feijoa to her four kids.

"My two big boys thought it was real neat, they said I needed to take a photo."

Members of the Beach Haven community page on Facebook suggested Lukis put the little kiwi on Trade Me, she said.

"I think putting it up then donating to charity is a really awesome idea ... I'm not sure whether to freeze it, and whether anyone would want to buy it, but it's a special find.

"I'd like to put the money towards suicide awareness."

She said she was open to any tips on how to preserve the tiny feijoa.

Lukis said she was happy to share her find, as "why not put a smile on everyone's faces when the world's all gloom and doom."

In 2009 a Rodney, Auckland resident's kiwi-shaped feijoa fetched $1000 on Trade Me, half the sum donated to the Child Cancer Foundation.

